Ind Twp Board, 2-6-18

SYNOPSIS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE FEBRUARY 6, 2018

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder Absent: None There was a quorum present. Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst.; Nancy Faught, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc.; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.
  4. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by RELOCATING Regular Business Item M-10, Request to Award Bids – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approve 2018 Budget Amendment #4 AFTER Regular Business Item M-01 and ADD the LATE SUBMITTAL agenda item Request to Appoint/ Reappoint Board and Committee Members as Item M-12.
  5. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  6. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga; Trustee Schroeder;
  7. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  8. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  9. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  10. Presentation: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
  11. Report: Insurance Services Office (ISO) Reevaluation and Report of Change in Public Protection Class (PPC) Rating – Fire Department (Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief)
  12. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  13. CONSENT AGENDA:
  14. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of January 23, 2018
  15. Approval of the Payroll of January 26, 2018 and Check Run of January 30, 2018 for a Total Amount of $1,232,609.56
  16. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  17. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  18. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #2 – Easement Costs for North Sashabaw Road Project 10. Accepted Proposals – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #4
  19. Approval of the 2017-2018 Specialized Services Third-Party Contract – SMART
  20. Approval of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Springfield Township
  21. Approval of the 2016 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with City of Clarkston
  22. Acceptance of Proposal for OPEB Actuarial Services
  23. Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #1
  24. Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #201708-171 Out-of-State Travel – Fire Marshal
  25. Approval of the 2018-2021 Fire Dispatch Service Agreement and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #3 – Fire Department
  26. Affirmation of Resolution #2014-003 and Extension of Current Independence Township Support Plan to Oakland County Emergency Operations Plan – Fire Department
  27. Award Bids – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #4 – Relocated after Item M-01
  28. Approval of Agreement – Fleet Management System – Verizon Networkfleet
  29. Appointment/Reappointment of Board and Committee Members – Parks, Recreation & Seniors Advisory Committee
  30. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  31. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – December 2017 O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta; Trustee Schroeder
  32. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:13 PM

Respectfully Submitted, Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC Township Clerk Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2018

 

