Ind Twp Board, 2-6-18

SYNOPSIS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE FEBRUARY 6, 2018
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder Absent: None There was a quorum present. Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst.; Nancy Faught, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc.; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C.
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by RELOCATING Regular Business Item M-10, Request to Award Bids – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approve 2018 Budget Amendment #4 AFTER Regular Business Item M-01 and ADD the LATE SUBMITTAL agenda item Request to Appoint/ Reappoint Board and Committee Members as Item M-12.
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga; Trustee Schroeder;
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
- Report: Insurance Services Office (ISO) Reevaluation and Report of Change in Public Protection Class (PPC) Rating – Fire Department (Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of January 23, 2018
- Approval of the Payroll of January 26, 2018 and Check Run of January 30, 2018 for a Total Amount of $1,232,609.56
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #2 – Easement Costs for North Sashabaw Road Project 10. Accepted Proposals – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #4
- Approval of the 2017-2018 Specialized Services Third-Party Contract – SMART
- Approval of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Springfield Township
- Approval of the 2016 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with City of Clarkston
- Acceptance of Proposal for OPEB Actuarial Services
- Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #1
- Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #201708-171 Out-of-State Travel – Fire Marshal
- Approval of the 2018-2021 Fire Dispatch Service Agreement and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #3 – Fire Department
- Affirmation of Resolution #2014-003 and Extension of Current Independence Township Support Plan to Oakland County Emergency Operations Plan – Fire Department
- Award Bids – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #4 – Relocated after Item M-01
- Approval of Agreement – Fleet Management System – Verizon Networkfleet
- Appointment/Reappointment of Board and Committee Members – Parks, Recreation & Seniors Advisory Committee
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – December 2017 O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta; Trustee Schroeder
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:13 PM
Respectfully Submitted, Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC Township Clerk Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2018