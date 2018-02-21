Ind Twp Board, 2-6-18

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE FEBRUARY 6, 2018

A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was given ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder Absent: None There was a quorum present. Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PR&S Director Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst.; Nancy Faught, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc.; Steven Joppich, Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, P.C. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by RELOCATING Regular Business Item M-10, Request to Award Bids – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approve 2018 Budget Amendment #4 AFTER Regular Business Item M-01 and ADD the LATE SUBMITTAL agenda item Request to Appoint/ Reappoint Board and Committee Members as Item M-12. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga; Trustee Schroeder; PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: None PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Presentation: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) Report: Insurance Services Office (ISO) Reevaluation and Report of Change in Public Protection Class (PPC) Rating – Fire Department (Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief) CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of January 23, 2018 Approval of the Payroll of January 26, 2018 and Check Run of January 30, 2018 for a Total Amount of $1,232,609.56 ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #2 – Easement Costs for North Sashabaw Road Project 10. Accepted Proposals – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #4 Approval of the 2017-2018 Specialized Services Third-Party Contract – SMART Approval of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Springfield Township Approval of the 2016 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with City of Clarkston Acceptance of Proposal for OPEB Actuarial Services Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #1 Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #201708-171 Out-of-State Travel – Fire Marshal Approval of the 2018-2021 Fire Dispatch Service Agreement and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #3 – Fire Department Affirmation of Resolution #2014-003 and Extension of Current Independence Township Support Plan to Oakland County Emergency Operations Plan – Fire Department Award Bids – Capital Improvement Bond Administrative Services and Approval of 2018 Budget Amendment #4 – Relocated after Item M-01 Approval of Agreement – Fleet Management System – Verizon Networkfleet Appointment/Reappointment of Board and Committee Members – Parks, Recreation & Seniors Advisory Committee COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – December 2017 O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta; Trustee Schroeder ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:13 PM

Respectfully Submitted, Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC Township Clerk Published: Wednesday, February 14, 2018