Ind. Twp. Board, 4-4-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

APRIL 4, 2017

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence

Board was called to order at 7:00 PM at

Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Aliaga, Loughrin,

Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Brown

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Larry Hess, Superintendent of Parks;

Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Derek

Smith, PR&S Director

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.

E. CLOSED SESSION: None.

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta,

Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS:

None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting

Minutes of March 21, 2017

2. Approval of the Payroll of March 24, 2017 and

the Check Run of March 28, 2017, for a Total

Amount of $1,097,980.94

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:

None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Adoption of Proclamation – Clarkston High School

Varsity Basketball Team

2. Approval of Public Services Contract – Community

Development Block Grant (CDBG)

3. Approval of Request to Amend Previously

Adopted Motions #2017-03-035-a & -b – Acceptance

of Quotes – 2017 Baseball Uniforms

4. Acceptance of Proposal – Master Recreation Plan

/ 5-Year Update

5. Acceptance of Quote – 2017 Capital Improvement

Project – Lakeview Building / Baycourt Park

6. Ratification of Donation – Senior Community

Center Parking Lot Paving Project

7. Approval of Budget Adjustment – Brady Lodge

Electrical Project

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /

REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Walters Lake Improvement Board-March

13, 2017

2. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monthly

Report-February 2017

3. Communication: March 22, 2017 – Road Commission

for Oakland County (RCOC) Traffic

Control Orders-Speed Limits on County Roads

4. Communication: Independence Township Support

of Orion Township Safety Path Project

5. Communication: Parks, Recreation & Seniors:

Save the Date-Clintonwood Park Fields Grand

Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at

7:45 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, April 12, 2017