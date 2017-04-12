Ind. Twp. Board, 4-4-17

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
APRIL 4, 2017
A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence
Board was called to order at 7:00 PM at
Independence Township Hall.
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Aliaga, Loughrin,
Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: Brown
There was a quorum present.
Also Present: Larry Hess, Superintendent of Parks;
Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Derek
Smith, PR&S Director
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.
E. CLOSED SESSION: None.
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta,
Supervisor Kittle
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
H. PUBLIC HEARING: None
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS:
None
K. CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting
Minutes of March 21, 2017
2. Approval of the Payroll of March 24, 2017 and
the Check Run of March 28, 2017, for a Total
Amount of $1,097,980.94
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA:
None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Adoption of Proclamation – Clarkston High School
Varsity Basketball Team
2. Approval of Public Services Contract – Community
Development Block Grant (CDBG)
3. Approval of Request to Amend Previously
Adopted Motions #2017-03-035-a & -b – Acceptance
of Quotes – 2017 Baseball Uniforms
4. Acceptance of Proposal – Master Recreation Plan
/ 5-Year Update
5. Acceptance of Quote – 2017 Capital Improvement
Project – Lakeview Building / Baycourt Park
6. Ratification of Donation – Senior Community
Center Parking Lot Paving Project
7. Approval of Budget Adjustment – Brady Lodge
Electrical Project
N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS /
REPORTS:
1. Minutes: Walters Lake Improvement Board-March
13, 2017
2. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Monthly
Report-February 2017
3. Communication: March 22, 2017 – Road Commission
for Oakland County (RCOC) Traffic
Control Orders-Speed Limits on County Roads
4. Communication: Independence Township Support
of Orion Township Safety Path Project
5. Communication: Parks, Recreation & Seniors:
Save the Date-Clintonwood Park Fields Grand
Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at
7:45 PM
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, April 12, 2017
SYNOPSIS