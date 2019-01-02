Ind Twp Board schedule

PUBLIC NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
2019 REGULAR MEETING SCHEDULE
6:00 PM – Township Hall Meeting Room
6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346
(248) 625-5111
DAY MEETING DATES
Tuesday January 8 & 22
Tuesday February 5 & 19
Tuesday March 5 & 19
Tuesday April 9 & 23
Tuesday May 7 & 21
Tuesday June 4 & 18
Tuesday July 9 & 23
Tuesday August 6 & 20
Tuesday September 10 & 24
Tuesday October 8 & 22
Tuesday November 12 & 26
Tuesday December 17
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
POSTED: December 21, 2018
PUBLISHED: December 26, 2018
MOTION #2018-12-276
NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Township Clerk (248) 625-5114 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt will be made to make reasonable accommodations.

