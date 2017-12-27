Ind Twp Planning, 1-11-18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

January 11, 2018

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2018-002

Petitioner: Independence Township Department of Public Works

Project Name: DPW Building Expansion

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL OF THE PROPERTY FOR A MUNICIPAL BUILDING IN THE R-1A SINGLE FAMILY ZONING DISTRICT.

6050 Flemings Lake Road

Parcel # 08-21-276-003

5.00 Acres

R-1A Single Family Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.

PC File #2017-010 Zoning

Ordinance Text Amendments

Revisions to Section 9.04(B) in order to eliminate Township Board approval for projects requiring a Special Land Use approval in the Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District.

PC File #2017-010 Zoning

Ordinance Text Amendments

Revisions to Section 9.04(B) in order to eliminate Township Board approval for projects requiring a Special Land Use approval in the Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

PC File # 2018-001

Petitioner: JLG Properties, Inc.

Project Name: Clintonville Road Rezoning

PETITIONER REQUESTS REZONING OF THE PROPERTIES FROM R-1R RURAL RESIDENTIAL TO R-1B SUBURBAN RESIDENTIAL.

7125 & 7171 Clintonville Road

Parcels # 08-23-200-014 & Part of -015

2.80 Acres

R-1R Rural Residential

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.

PC File # 2013-006

Petitioner: Clarkston Hotel Group LLC

Project Name: Hotel & Sit-Down Restaurant

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL OF THE PROPERTY FOR A HOTEL AND SIT-DOWN RESTAURANT IN THE OS-2 OFFICE SERVICE TWO ZONING DISTRICT AND FOR DEVELOPMENT IN THE SASHSABAW TOWN CENTER OVERLAY DISTRICT.

Northeast Corner of Sashabaw Road & Interstate 75

Parcel # 08-22-401-004

2.97 Acres

OS-2 Office Service Two (Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District)

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.