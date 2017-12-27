Ind Twp Planning, 1-11-18

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
January 11, 2018
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:
Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:
PC File # 2018-002
Petitioner: Independence Township Department of Public Works
Project Name: DPW Building Expansion
PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL OF THE PROPERTY FOR A MUNICIPAL BUILDING IN THE R-1A SINGLE FAMILY ZONING DISTRICT.
6050 Flemings Lake Road
Parcel # 08-21-276-003
5.00 Acres
R-1A Single Family Residential
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
January 11, 2018
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:
PC File #2017-010 Zoning
Ordinance Text Amendments
Revisions to Section 9.04(B) in order to eliminate Township Board approval for projects requiring a Special Land Use approval in the Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
January 11, 2018
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:
Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:
PC File # 2018-001
Petitioner: JLG Properties, Inc.
Project Name: Clintonville Road Rezoning
PETITIONER REQUESTS REZONING OF THE PROPERTIES FROM R-1R RURAL RESIDENTIAL TO R-1B SUBURBAN RESIDENTIAL.
7125 & 7171 Clintonville Road
Parcels # 08-23-200-014 & Part of -015
2.80 Acres
R-1R Rural Residential
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
January 11, 2018
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:
Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 6:30 p.m.
At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:
PC File # 2013-006
Petitioner: Clarkston Hotel Group LLC
Project Name: Hotel & Sit-Down Restaurant
PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL OF THE PROPERTY FOR A HOTEL AND SIT-DOWN RESTAURANT IN THE OS-2 OFFICE SERVICE TWO ZONING DISTRICT AND FOR DEVELOPMENT IN THE SASHSABAW TOWN CENTER OVERLAY DISTRICT.
Northeast Corner of Sashabaw Road & Interstate 75
Parcel # 08-22-401-004
2.97 Acres
OS-2 Office Service Two (Sashabaw Town Center Overlay District)
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.