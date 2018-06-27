Ind Twp ZBA

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive,

Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #18-012, Francis Keil, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure, 5485 Greenview Dr., Parcel #08-14-151-001, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. (POSTPONED JUNE 6, 2018) NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-018, Nederveld, Petitioner, Requesting: A 76 foot front setback variance from Section 9.04(E)(1)(a)(3) in order to construct a new Arby’s restaurant, Southeast corner of Sashabaw Rd. & Flemings Lake Rd., Part of Parcel #08-22-402-002, C-1 Local Commercial (Sashabaw Road Town Center Overlay District). Case #18-019, Mike Jensen, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) variances; 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of an accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 2) A 25.5 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, 8753 Lakeview Blvd., Parcel #08-12-376-028, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-020, Ronald Pepera, Petitioner, Requesting: A use variance from Section 4.23(E)(2) in order to permit outdoor storage in the Limited Industrial Zoning District, West side of White Lake Ct., north of Andersonville Rd., Parcel #08-31-302-019, ML Limited Industrial. Case #18-021, Jenna Smith, Petitioner, Requesting: A 5.44 foot rear yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a new home, West side of Thendara Blvd., east of Nepahwin Dr., Parcel #08-12-306-017, -018, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-022, William McLeod, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 2) A 33 foot side yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, 7954 Dixie Highway, Parcel #08-19-301-012, R-1R Rural Residential. Case #18-023, Kurt Neiswender, Petitioner, Requesting: A 7.5 foot side yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D)(, Table 4.06 for the purposes of replacing a carport with a garage on a non-conforming lot of record, 7230 Clement Rd., Parcel #08-31-427-031, R-1A Single Family Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of June 6, 2018 Special Meeting Minutes of June 27, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.