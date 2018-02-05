Janice Wood (Brewer) of Waterford, MI, formerly from Lynch, KY has gone to be with her Heavenly Father and Savior on February 4, 2018 at the age of 71. The daughter of the late Cecil and Jeanette Brewer. Beloved wife of Glenn Wood. Dearest mother of Glenn II (Rosie) and Wesley (Heidi) Wood. Loving grandmother of Mackenzie, Emily, Allison, Alexis and Glenn III. Janice enjoyed walks on the beach, cooking for family gatherings, scavenger hunts, charades, golf, bowling, book club and cherished time with her family and friends. She will be missed, however, never forgotten. We will see her again in heaven. Friends may visit the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Wednesday 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held Thursday 10:00 am at the funeral home. Janice will be laid to rest on Saturday at Hamblen Memory Gardens, Morristown, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging memorial donations to American Cancer Society.