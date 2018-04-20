Jennifer L. Bisha, age 85 of Kingsbury, Texas, passed away on April 15, 2018. Jennifer was born on January 15, 1933 in Flint, Michigan to John Atkinson and Roberta Deason (Brockbank) Robinson, who had recently emigrated from England. Jennifer was a member of LOGIC Interfaith Church.

Jennifer loved to create in fiber. She learned to sew and knit as a child, took up quilting in the 1990s, and recently learned to crochet so she could make toys for her grandchildren. Many people in Seguin know her from the happy hours she spent with the Fiber Guild on Friday afternoons at Court Street Coffee Shop. Still more people have the pleasure of owning an item she created. In the 1970s, she was instrumental in founding a craft festival and in bringing recycling to her community, Clarkston, Michigan. She was an avid reader and participated in several book clubs in Seguin.

Her parents preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughter, Robin Bisha; son, Christopher Bisha and wife Monica; grandchildren, Lucille Bisha and Ian Bisha; other loving family members and many friends. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Jennifer loved all animals, particularly her beloved felines Becket and Belle, and memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah, 84741-5000 orwww.bestfriends.org, or to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin, TX 78155-1593. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.