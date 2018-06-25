John Hans WELKER

WELKER, John Hans; of White Lake; June 24, 2018; age 77; husband of Sue; father of Shelley (Steve) Kirchner, Jennifer (Mike) Genter & Jeffrey (Jeannie) Welker and their mother Sandra; grandpa of Brendan (Katie), Jarrett (Sarah), Alec, Kyle & Jenna; brother of Caroline Atnip; preceded in death by his parents Johann & Julianna Welker. John graduated from Michigan State University with an engineering degree where he was a member of Signa Alpha Epsilon and later earned his Masters of Business Administration from Harvard University. He owned & operated Numatics of Highland as well as Roura Material Handling of Clinton Township. John was instrumental in starting Clarkston State Bank & Huron Valley State Bank. He was a significant supporter of Clarkston SCAMP and The Rainbow Connection, where he served as a member of the board. John had a passion for cars & his Harley motorcycles, he would want to leave us all with a favorite saying of his, “it is what it is”. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3:00pm-8:00pm. Funeral Service Friday, June 29, 2018 at 12 Noon at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church, Walled Lake, with visiting directly at the church at 10:00am until the time of service. Private family interment at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery, Eastpointe. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in honor of John to The Rainbow Connection, Clarkston SCAMP or Community Sharing of Highland. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com