Juanita A. LePERE (STEWARD)

LePERE (STEWARD), Juanita A.; of Grand Blanc; December 28, 2017; age 88; mother of Carol (Dan) Smith, David (Tom) LePere, Valerie (Glen) Wolf, Ronald (Pam) LePere, Julie (Chris) Campe & Andrew (Michele) LePere; grandma of Shawn, Colleen, Madeleine, Ursula, Nick, Miranda & Eleanor; great grandma of 6; sister of Pat Hampton & Mary Leone (Jerry) Wallace; also survived by many nieces & nephews; preceded in death by her granddaughter Daisy and siblings: Geneva Misener & Clarence “Red” Steward. Juanita was a former member of Clarkston Village Players, Clarkston United Methodist Church and had owned/operated The Clothes Tree, Clarkston. After retirement, she lived in New Port Richey, FL. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday, Jan 2 from 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Memorial Service Saturday, January 13th at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/ rhn9w-valeries-medical-fund to help with her daughter Valerie’s medical expenses or to American Cancer Society (https://www.cancer.org/ involved/donate.html) in honor of granddaughter Madeleine LePere who is undergoing cancer treatment. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com