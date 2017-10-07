Kirk T. TRAVER

TRAVER, Kirk T.; of Clarkston; suddenly October 6, 2017; age 56; husband of Deanna; father of Marissa & Ian; son of Ray & Doris Traver; brother of Scott (Amy) Traver & Todd (Melanie) Traver; son in law of Dale & Deborah Stuart; survived by many extended family & friends. Kirk enjoyed photography, reading & was a movie buff. He was employed by General Motors. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Waypoint Church, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used toward the children’s future education. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com