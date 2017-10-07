Kirk T. TRAVER

TRAVER, Kirk T.; of Clarkston; suddenly October 6, 2017; age 56; husband of Deanna; father of Marissa & Ian; son of Ray & Doris Traver; brother of Scott (Amy) Traver & Todd (Melanie) Traver; son in law of Dale & Deborah Stuart; survived by many extended family & friends.  Kirk enjoyed photography, reading & was a movie buff.  He was employed by General Motors.  Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Monday, October 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Waypoint Church, Clarkston. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the family will be used toward the children’s future education. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

  1. Robert Jackson   October 8, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Deanna: My thoughts and prayers are going out to you and your family. I am very sorry to hear of your loss.

