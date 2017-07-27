Lapeer man charged in break-in





Aaron Patrick Riley of Lapeer, 24, faces burglary charges after being found, bleeding, early Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to a BP gas station break-in alarm 12:35 a.m., July 20, in the 7200 block of Ortonville Road. They found the front window of the business broken out with a piece of concrete, and a trail of blood from the broken window to the front counter inside the gas station.

The burglar appeared to have cut himself while climbing through the broken window, and fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival. They searched the area and found the 24-year-old in a wooded area just north of the business.

The suspect was covered in a large amount of his own blood from cuts to his right wrist and right shin.

He admitted to deputies he had broken into the business and was taken into custody without incident.

The Independence Township Fire Department was contacted and responded to the scene. Paramedics worked to stabilize the suspect and control the bleeding. Due to the severity of the suspect’s injuries, he was transferred by ambulance to McLaren Hospital.

He was arraigned July 21 at 52/2 District County on a burglary charge, forced entry of a non-residence. Bond is $10,000, 10 percent cash surety.