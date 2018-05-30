Lawrence W. LOEHNE

LOEHNE, Lawrence W. “Larry” of Clarkston; May 29, 2018; age 74. Beloved husband of Judy for 53 years. Loving father of JoAnne Speaks, Teresa (Dennis) Wynn and Larry (Holly) Loehne. Proud and loving Papa of Nicholas Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Andrew Speaks, Adam Speaks, Meghan Loehne, Alexis Loehne and Christopher Montreuil. Brother of Ila Klueh and Freda Healy. Son in law of Ada Viola LaBarge. Brother in law of Sally Biron, Gene LaBarge, Nancy (Dexter) Walz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Larry retired from Pontiac Truck and Bus. Larry enjoyed spending his retirement as “Coach Larry” to many youth bowlers at Cherry Hill Lanes. Friends may visit Thursday 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service 12:30 pm Friday, June 1, 2018 at the funeral home. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com