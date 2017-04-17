Lloyd W. STRONG II

STRONG II, Lloyd W. “Bill” of Sterling Heights; formerly of Holly; April 13, 2017; age 87; preceded in death by his wife Janet; father of Kim (Dave) Rutila, Cindy (late Stan) Novis, Lloyd “Bill” III (Diane); grandpa of Paul (Kim), April (Troy), Dawn (Travis) Kari (Daniel), Mark, Vicki (Ross) & Heather; 6 great grandchildren; brother of Patricia (Harold) Joseph. Bill served as a Marine during the Korean War and retired from General Motors. Following retirement, he was a beloved bus driver for Holly Schools and enjoyed farming & raising Black Angus steer. Funeral service Saturday, April 22 at 10:00 am at Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3:00 -5:00 pm and 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Toys for Tots or MI Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com