Lost trailer located

A city DPW trailer which was once lost has been found.

City Manager Jonathan Smith and DPW Director Mike Speagle are evaluating DPW equipment, during which the 18-foot flatbed trailer’s absence was noted. But it didn’t stay missing for long after that.

“Miraculously, the trailer showed up parked behind the Baylis barn,” Smith said.

The city is leasing barn space on the M-15 property for DPW storage.

The trailer, along with an air compressor and hoist, had been missing for about a year and a half. They were reported to the Oakland County Sheriff”s Office for investigation, said Mayor Steven Percival.

“Hopefully, we’ll find a slip of paper showing we sold or donated them,” he said.

The trailer, which needs new tires, was used for hauling equipment for service and to other parts of the city, Smith said.

“It definitely comes in handy,” he said.

The evaluation is to determine which equipment is needed or can be sold off.

“The large front-end loader, for example, is only used 2-3 times per year because of its size – it almost needs a garage bay by itself,” Smith said at the Sept. 25 meeting.

A smaller front end loader with attachments would be far more flexible and useful to the city, he said. The city manager will bring a comprehensive proposal to council in the next few weeks.