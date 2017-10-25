LYLE D. COLE

COLE, LYLE D. of Clarkston, passed away October 23, 2017 at 89 years of age. Loving husband of Laura for 66 years; dear father of Nancy (Phil) Myers, Sheila (Larry) Hartley, Gary Cole, the late Greg Cole, Rob (Sandy) Cole, Doug (Michele) Cole, Richard (Lorrie) Cole and Brad (Jennifer) Cole; grandfather of 16; great grandfather of 17; great great grandfather of 1; brother of Noreen (Bob) Feller and Dale (Carol) Cole. Lyle retired from GM in 1992 after 24 years of service. He enjoyed playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, traveling and camping. He will be dearly missed by his family. Funeral service Friday, October 27, 2017 at 11 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hwy. Burial follows Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Family will receive friendsThursday 3-8 PM. To send a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com.