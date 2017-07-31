Lyman L. Thornton

By on No Comment

obit thornton, lyman

Thornton, Lyman L. of Waterford; July 30, 2017; age 74.  Husband of Lauren; father of Kecia (Rob) Sheetz and Andrew Thornton; step father of Tony (Debbie) Selhost, Rick Selhost, Tanya (Charles) Smith and Angela (Jim) Dueman; grandfather of 9; brother of Calvin “Gene” (Peggy) Thornton, Bertie (Raleigh) Parrott and Cheryl “Chari” (Mark) Christie.  Friends may visitThursday 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.  Funeral Service Friday10 am at the funeral home.  Interment Oakland Hills Cemetery.  Memorials may be made to NBS Animal Rescue.  Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.

Lyman L. Thornton added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.