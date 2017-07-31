Lyman L. Thornton

Thornton, Lyman L. of Waterford; July 30, 2017; age 74. Husband of Lauren; father of Kecia (Rob) Sheetz and Andrew Thornton; step father of Tony (Debbie) Selhost, Rick Selhost, Tanya (Charles) Smith and Angela (Jim) Dueman; grandfather of 9; brother of Calvin “Gene” (Peggy) Thornton, Bertie (Raleigh) Parrott and Cheryl “Chari” (Mark) Christie. Friends may visitThursday 5-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Friday10 am at the funeral home. Interment Oakland Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to NBS Animal Rescue. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.