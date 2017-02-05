Margaret I. DAVIS

DAVIS, Margaret I.; of Clarkston; February 5, 2017; age 83; wife of Earle Davis, D.V.M.; mother of Brian (Ranette) Davis, Kimberly (Jerry) Stone and Guy (Rosemary) Davis; nana of Cory (Charles), Amber, Alana & Alan; great nana of 3; sister of Roy (Charlotte) Hutchinson ; preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Gladys Hutchinson and siblings: Madeline, Phyllis, Juanita & Delores. Prior to retirement, Margaret worked with her husband at their clinic, Clarkston Veterinary Clinic and as a telephone operator at MI Bell. She enjoyed ballroom dancing, tennis & gardening. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Thursday 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Funeral service Friday, February 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery Friday 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com