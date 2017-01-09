Marion Louise OLSEN

OLSEN, Marion Louise “Toni” of Adrian, formerly of Clarkston; January 8, 2017; age 82; Loving wife of Raymond of 61 years; beloved mother of Cindy (John) Slade, Suzanne (late Greg) Olsen-Kunze and Elsa (Don) Garnier; preceded in death by her daughter Kathie Olsen and granddaughter Angela Short; proud grandmother of Mandie (Paul) Amesse, Jimmy Queen, Lisa Garnier, Jasen and Nelsen Hibberd; dear sister of Lee Walker, Bonnie (Jerry) Robinson, Suzie (Willy) Roettger and Kenneth Boucher. Toni enjoyed working with children in the HEAD START Program, which sparked her love of teaching children. Funeral Service Saturday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com