Markel ROUSE

ROUSE, Markel; of Clarkston; August 20, 2017; age 86; preceded in death by her husband Harold & 2 brothers: Sam Pantel and Paul Christides; mother of Debbie Dellowe, Terry (Paul Williams) Watson, James Puertas & Ralph (Karyn) Puertas; Nanny of Michael (Jill) Murphy, Morgan Dellowe, Josh (Nicki) Watson, Matt Watson & Kristen (Mark) Rossi; also several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews; sister of Bo (Bill) Tarachas; sister in law of Joan Christides. Markel enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with family. She will be remembered for making friends wherever she went. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3:00 pm – 8:00 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 6:00 p.m.Funeral Service Friday 10:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Bloomfield Hills. Entombment Friday 2:00 p.m. at Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com