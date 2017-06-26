Maxine J. Connelly, 93 years old, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2017, of Leukemia. She was a 31 year resident of Lomita, Calif., formerly of Clarkston.

Maxine was predeceased by her husband James, sister Doris and brothers Albert and DeWayne.

She is survived by her only daughter Cathleen Connelly of Lomita, CA and sisters Beatrice McLeod, Patricia Johnson and Sally Parker all of St. Clair, MI. Also dear friends Lori Schmidt of Windsor, Ontario, Dr. Rhoda Ross of Torrance, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Maxine started her teaching career in a one room school house in Michigan and ended her 42 teaching career at Clarkston Elementary teaching mostly 2nd & 3rd grades. Upon retiring she moved to Lomita, California and traveled the country selling her handmade quilts at craft shows with her daughter.

Per Maxine’s request no service is planned. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society or donate a children’s book to a school library.

Special thanks to everyone at Lomita Care Center and Milestone Hospice for their kindness and support at this difficult time.