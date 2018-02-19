Michael W. SMITH

SMITH, Michael W.; of Waterford formerly of Highland; February 17, 2018; age 67; husband of Carol; father of Carl (Melissa) Smith, Steven Smith, Andrea Smith and Charles Strebe; grandpa of Jacob, Dakota, Hailey, Elijah, Liam, Keegan and Payton; great grandpa of Adalynn and Landon; brother of the late Paul (Tonya) Smith, Penny Krupinski and Cheryl (Glen) Laponsey; preceded in death by his parents Paul & Marilyn and sister Marlene. Mike served 22 years in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the V.F.W. Cemetery Service with Military HonorsTuesday, February 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

