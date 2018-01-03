Mikel Marion O’NEILL

O’NEILL, Mikel Marion; age 81, of Clarkston, passed away in her home on December 28, 2017 surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her husband Dr. James A. O’Neill and her siblings: Dr. Stephen (Late Karen) Werner and Terry (William) Peyton. She was blessed with six children: James “Mike” (Kathy) O’Neill; Kathryn “Kari” (Leonard) Gorz; Megan (Rick) O’Neill-Nini; Devin O’Neill; Daniel (Karyn) O’Neill; and Dr. Timothy (Gretchen) O’Neill. Mikel was preceded in death by her son, Devin. Mikel was grandmother to fourteen grandchildren: Michael, Jeffrey, Jeremy, and Kathleen “Katie” O’Neill; Dr. Joseph (Dr. Sarah Shook), Elizabeth, and Rebecca Gorz; Chad, Marla and Adelena Nini; Emilie and Riley O’Neill, Branigan and Brecken O’Neill. She was also aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Mikel was born on February 4, 1936 to Edward and Eunice Werner and raised in Worthington, Ohio. Mikel studied interior design at Fontbonne University. While at college, she met her husband, Dr. James O’Neill, who was in medical school. They shared a love of horses and nature. They were married in 1956. In 1961, Mikel and James established their family residence on the former Henry Ford Farm Estate known as Deer Hills Farms in Clarkston. Mikel was the perfect balance of elegance, sophistication, spirit, and spontaneity. Her primary passion was her family. She cherished her time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. At Deer Hill Farms, she created an atmosphere of unity with a wide circle of family and friends. When she was not caring for the many farm animals and her beloved dogs, she cherished spending time each summer at the family cabin on the Au Sable River. She enjoyed canoeing and ‘schooling’ everyone in countless rounds of scrabble or hands of euchre. In the winter months, she enjoyed cross country and downhill skiing. However, to escape the inclement Michigan weather, she loved collecting sea shells on Sanibel Island, Florida. She was an avid fan of the Buckeyes and the Red Wings, a vivacious reader, and a novice artist. Her hobbies and interests included: gardening, fly fishing, interior design, love of southwest native art and painting. She was an exceptional cook and renowned for her buffets and salads. She also was very supportive of many organizations in the Clarkston Community, St. Jude, Wounded Warrior, and Jesuit Community. The O’Neill family held a private funeral on December 30, 2017. Mikel O’Neill is reunited with her loved ones in eternal life. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, condolences may be left on the online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Jesuit Community in c/o Colombiere Center, 9075 Big Lake Road Clarkston, MI 48346.