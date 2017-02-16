New city manager to build trust, respect

City Manager Jonathan Smith. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

In his fourth week as city manager, Jonathan Smith is busy learning the job.

“I’m the new employee,” said Smith, who joined the City of the Village of Clarkston on Jan. 23. “I like the work. It’s very interesting. There’s always something new. It’s refreshing.”

Smith has 35 years corporate experience with Chrysler, but is in his first municipal job. He has met with former interim City Manager Rich Little and City Manager Carol Eberhardt to learn the ropes.

“My goal is to bring together the best practices of Carol and Rich and my own,” Smith said. “Treat everyone with respect. At Chrysler, that was highly important – treat coworkers, customers, suppliers, everybody with respect. I tell everyone that up front, and I expect the same in return.”

He is in discussions with the owners of the Clarkston Mills parking lot, who have previously had negative interactions with the city.

“We all have the same interest in protecting the history of our quaint community,” Smith said. “We may have different opinions, but if we work together, we can find the right solutions.”

He is also dedicated to transparency in government.

“I totally believe transparency is the key to being a successful organization, city, and business – there can only be respect if you are honest and open,” he said. “I assure residents I will be transparent, open and honest with them, respectful of them at all times.”

He said he would be happy to meet with residents who have had issues with government transparency in the past.

“I’m just getting started,” he said.

Questions from residents at city hall so far have been mostly about sidewalk shoveling and street plowing during recent snowfalls, but also building permits and inspections.

“Everybody has been helpful and nice to work with,” he said.

He has met with James and Sarah Schneider, owners of 15 S. Main Street who are renovating the former bank into a restaurant, regarding a deck along the front sidewalk.

“The key is, we want to help them open as soon as possible,” Smith said. “We have a vested interest as a city, we want them to be successful. New businesses are important.”

The deck was constructed earlier this year to enclose the Main Street clock on three sides, blocking access to the clock’s maintenance door. It has since been rebuilt to provide more space for the clock.

“The clock is beautiful,” James said at the Feb. 13 City Council meeting. “We opened it (the deck) up – brought it back an extra six inches so you could open it up and wind it.”

The city manager said his highest goal is to protect the history of Clarkston.

“The quaint look and feel of this small town, everybody wants that,” he said. “That’s something to work on everyday to protect – once even a little piece of the history is lost, it’s gone forever.”

Parking and walkability are other priorities. A survey of downtown merchants about where and when owners and employees park has been returned, and he has spoken to residents about their views, good and bad.

The search for a new city treasurer continues. He contacted former Treasurer Sandra Barlass to help out as a contractor, in the interim.

Smith was appointed and sworn in at the Jan. 23 City Council meeting, at $30,000 a year for 30 hours a week, though he’s been working more.

“The challenge is getting to a 30-hour work week,” he said.