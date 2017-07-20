News in brief

Parks master plan

Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors Department hosts a Five-Year Master Plan Community Open House, July 27 from 6-8 p.m. at the newly renovated Brady Lodge in Bay Court Park.

The informal discussion will be about the future of township park facilities and amenities, recreation programs and events, and safety paths and trails.

Results of the discussion, as well as a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/ ParksRecSeniors2018Plan, will be used when creating the new master plan.

School hires

Clarkston Board of Education approved six additions and subtractions to Clarkston Community Schools instructional staff, July 10.

A psychologist, $41,802; learning resource center teacher, $38,087; elementary Spanish, $41,802; and Spanish teacher, $41,802, were added. Bailey Lake Elementary added a kindergarten teacher, $41,802, and Sashabaw Middle School added a science teacher, $38,087.

A physics teacher, $84,438, resigned from Clarkston High School, a school psychologist¸$84,438, resigned, as did two shared services teachers, $23,252 and $14,517. Two media specialists were laid-off due to an elimination of their position, one at North Sashabaw Elementary, $64,087, and one who worked at Independence Elementary and Andersonville Elementary, $86,553.

There were also two subtractions from the schools’ support staff. An early childhood teacher resigned from the Early Childhood Center and the Lead Caregiver at Andersonville Elementary retired.