News in Brief

Main Street Main Street developments

The former Dairy Queen and C-Town Creamery at 5890 S. Main Street in Independence Township will soon be back up and running as Bunk House Burgers.

The newest Union Joint is interviewing for management, cook, sling, wash, and drive-thru. Email info@bunkhouseburgers.com

Also, the Clarkston Planning Commission recently received a letter indicating interest in the former antique store at 21 N. Main in the city Historic District.

Ideas for the building include offering offices and conference room to businesses to rent by the hour, day, or other short-term periods. The second floor would be used as a short-term apartment.

The planning commission will research how city ordinaces address short-term leases and how it would affect parking, said Chair Rich Little.

Parking revenue

Clarkston collected a net revenue of $3,181 in November at its Washington and Main parking lot, with a total of 1,764 vehicles paying to park.

Use of the Passport phone app has been gradually increasing every month; in November, 8 percent of the fees were paid via Passport, said City Manager Jonathan Smith in his weekly report to businesses.

Women business leader award

Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Woman Business Leader of the Year award, which honors women who demonstrated leadership and professional achievement, and also contributed to her community.

Send nominations to the chamber by Friday, Jan. 18. The award will be presented at the chamber’s annual Women In Business Brunch.

Nominess must be a female employee of member of the Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce; at least 18 years of age; established locally in the same business for at least three years; and active in day-to-day management of the company.

She may be self-nominated or nominated by another; for-profit or non-profit business. Call the chamber at 248-625-8055, email Gina@clarkston.org, or mail to 5856 S. Main St., Clarkston, MI 48346.