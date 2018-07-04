Parking kiosks

Washington Management, owner of the Clarkston Mills parking lot on Depot Road across from Depot Park, installed two kiosks for paid parking last week for its approximately 150 spots. The machines are the same model as the city’s kiosk in the municipal parking lot at Main and Washington, and charge $5 per day. The lot previously had an employee collecting the parking fees. Photo by Phil Custodio
