A parking lot fire in which seven vehicles burned was caused when a motorist stopped to check on his overheating car, 3:39 p.m., May 8.

According to Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the driver pulled into the parking lot of McLaren Clarkston Medical Center at 5701 Bow Pointe Drive, opened the hood, saw flames coming from the engine compartment, and called 911.

Due to high winds, the fire quickly spread to six other vehicles parked nearby.

Independence Township firefighters put out the blaze. No injuries were reported and no damage done to the medical building.

The incident remains under investigation.