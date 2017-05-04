Parview pothole

Ed and Emily Dowd of Independence Township were strolling down Parview Street with their 5-year-old daughter Charlotte the other week when The Clarkston News was asking about bad roads. This pot hole was big, and we are happy to report, recently filled in. Thanks to the Dowds for sending us the photo and update!
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post
I remember back when L. Brooks Patterson was running for Oakland county executive he ran TV commercials that showed him standing in a pothole claiming that potholes would be a thing of the past if he was elected Oakland county executive. Yet county roads have gotten worse, not better as he promised.
I suggest residents call his office and ask why he isn’t fulfilling his promise.