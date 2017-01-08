Paul E. BALL

BALL, Paul E.; of Pontiac; January 5, 2017; age 94; preceded in death by his wife Helen, daughters Paulette Knight & Nita Tibbals and granddaughter Lynn LeMarbe; father of Jerry (Kathy) Ball and Judy (Ralph) Beals; grandpa “Honey” of Dan, Mikey, Christina, Rhonda, Ryan, Deanna, Debbie, Troy, Brian & Brett; also survived by 23 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Paul was a proud Navy WWII Veteran and retired from General Motors. He enjoyed bonfires, riding his bike, cross country skiing and gardening. Funeral service Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Tuesday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Private interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Sanctuary at White Lake. Online Guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com