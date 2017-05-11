PHARMACIST’S CORNER: Tips to reclaim energy, weight management

By Frank J. Granett R.ph.

So you want to reclaim your vitality. Not feel tired after a long day’s work and spend quality time with your family? If you think a magical pill, monster drinks or a pot of coffee is the answer, think again. Reclaiming your health and vitality as well as ultimately gaining new found energy involves many factors.

First and fore most think small, that is on a cellular level. For every organ system in your body to function normally, tiny powerhouse structures called mitochondria are responsible for producing the energy to fuel the body and make it run. Immediate, short term energy enhancement drinks deplete the body of critical enzymes and eventually the body requires more of these toxic drinks to produce artificial energy.

Optimization of mitochondrial function is synonymous with reclaiming one’s energy and is dependent on enzyme co-factors, amino acids, fatty acids, trace minerals as well as cardio exercise to prevent cellular destruction, or low energy output. Additionally, optimizing mitochondrial function plays a significant role in the prevention of many chronic diseases including cancer.

Aging is also directly related to mitochondrial health, and is optimized through a yeast free, gluten free, GMO free as well as ketogenic diet. Optimize mitochondrial function through nutritional and physiological intervention.

n Spinal assessment….to ensure increased nervous system energy flow

n encourage yeast free, gluten free, and GMO free diet

n drink at least 40 ounces cold purified or distilled water…no tap…helps the detox process

n increase raw organic radishes and broccoli with sea salt 3x a week….the isothiocyanates help eliminate yeast from the gut and G.I. tract

n take two tablespoons raw apple cider vinegar (Braggs brand glass bottle) once a day in the evening with small amount cold water….normalizes gut flora and blood glucose.

n cardio exercise 4x a week….40 minutes each session.

If you would like to learn more about mitochondrial optimization, I invite the public to a free Health & Wellness Energy seminar on Wednesday, June 21. I will be the featured speaker, so bring your questions! The seminar starts at 7 and ends at 8:30 p.m. At Chamberlain’s Auction Gallery, 6429 Sashabaw Road, Clarkston, Michigan 48346. Please e-mail your RSVP to: glc4136@aol.com. I look forward to seeing you there.

Frank is a local board certified pharmacist with over 29 years experience, Director of Pharmacy Operations at the Behavioral Center of Michigan psychiatric hospital, founder of the educational public charity, Coalition Against Overmedicating Our Youth(CAOOY) www.CAOOY.org and author of The American Epidemic: Solutions for Over-medicating Our Youth.