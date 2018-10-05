Phillip J. WYZGOSKI

WYZGOSKI, Phillip J.; of Ortonville; October 1, 2018; age 75; loving husband of Gloria for 47 years; father to John (Amanda) Quinlan, Theresa Klassa, Jessy Morales; brother of Mike and Tom Wyzgoski; preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Alvera; and brother Jim Wyzgoski. Phillip retired from General Motors after 38 years. He was a chaplain’s assistant in the United States Air Force for 4 years. During that time, he served in Great Britain. Phillip golfed with the Pontiac Motor Rough Riders. He also enjoyed deer camp every year with his closest friends. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Sunday 3:00 pm- 8:00 pm with a rosary service Sunday 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Mass Monday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Tuesday at 1:30 pm. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Humane Society. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com