Racers help kids’ programs

The fifth Annual Backroads Half Marathon, 10km and 5km Race raised $5,000 for Clarkston SCAMP, a five-week summer day camp for children and young adults with special needs; and Blessings in a Backpack, a “neighbor-helping-neighbor” program helping meet the nutritional needs of children and families.

“Clarkston SCAMP provides a wonderful summer camp program for children and young adults with disabilities in Southeast Michigan,” said Dawn M. Horner, executive vice president for retail banking , Clarkston State Bank. “Since our inception, Clarkston State Bank has been devoted to helping our community prosper, and we are proud to partner with Clarkston SCAMP to support this valuable social and recreational experience. We also strongly support the mission of Blessings in a Backpack to make sure every school-aged child in Clarkston has the nourishment needed to learn and grow. We are fortunate to be able to support both of these programs to help them better serve our community.”

With over 1,000 registrations for the Nov.12 race, the runners, walkers and other participants made their way along a course featuring a mixture of trails, hills, back roads and wood bridges through and around Independence Oaks County Park.

Blessings in a Backpack volunteers provide food on the weekends for elementary school children in Southeast Michigan and across America who might otherwise go hungry. SCAMP is a social and recreational five-week program developed and designed for children and young adults with special needs. This local program also provides a growing and learning opportunity for both the young adults hired to be aides for the SCAMPers, as well as the volunteers. It provides the parents of the SCAMPers the calming effect of knowing that their child is in a safe haven and having a good time that they might not be able to experience any other way.