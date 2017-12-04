Richard Leo ELLIS

ELLIS, Richard Leo; of Clarkston; December 3, 2017; age 83; loving husband of Lorrie; father of Steven Ellis, Mark Ellis & Lori (Todd) Aldrich; stepfather of Scott (Bela) Janis & Randy (Vero) Janis; grandpa of Bryan, Jared, Lauren, Sam, Nicolas & Samantha; great grandpa of Parker & Laine; brother of John (Arlene) Ellis & Martin (Jeri) Ellis; preceded in death by his first wife Janis; also many family & friends. Dick retired from General Motors after over 35 years in management. He was a member of Clarkston United Methodist Church, the Optimist Club & was a longtime mentor for Clarkton Schools. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday 10:00 a.m. at Clarkston United Methodist Church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michigan Animal Rescue League or Elizabeth Lake Animal Rescue. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
