Robert L. EVANS

EVANS, Robert L. “Bob” of Clarkston; November 14, 2017; age 81. Beloved husband of Dianne for 46 years. Loving father of Julianne (Jim) Freer. Proud grandpa of Tyler and Jake. Brother of Wayne (Nancy) Evans, Ted (Mary) Evans, Mike Evans and Ken Evans. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bob retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Friends may visit Sunday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Interment with Full Military Honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or K9s for Warriors. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com