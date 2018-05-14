Former Independence Township resident, Mr. Robert Lewis Percival, passed away Wednesday May 2, 2018. He was 55 years old.

From his birth in Pontiac on July 16, 1962, to his death, he nourished all individuals around him with love, laughter, and joy. He was born to Janett Percival and the late Robert Percival. He was the oldest brother to Steve (Deb), Bruce, and Keith Percival and younger brother of Pamela (Andy) Reger and Marcia Clontz. He is survived by five children, Meaghan (Oliver) Hall, Jessica Percival and fiancé Dan Torossian, and Zachary Percival.

“We were 11 months apart and seemed to always be at odds while competing with each other,” his brother Steve said. “He was my big brother. I remember things that many have no idea of. He never passed up an chance to play catch in the back yard or throw some iron in the horseshoe pits. We built forts and climbed ‘stuff (Like the HS steel supports and atop of Sashabaw Jr. High). He pushed me to stretch myself more times than he discouraged me. He loved his kids with a passion, his friends were plentiful, he was compassionate and duty bound. We miss him dearly.”

After graduating from Clarkston High School in 1980, Robert enlisted as a Marine in 1982 and served 4 years as well as 10 years serving in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged in 1996 where he and his family returned to Michigan.

Robert will forever be remembered by his loving heart, contagious smile, selflessness for others, and his strength and resilience. Services to honor and celebrate his life are this Thursday (May 17) at 10:30 a.m. at the Andersonville Community Church 10310 Andersonville Rd, Davisburg. A continued celebration luncheon is at the Chief Pontiac American Legian Post 377, 4819 Mary Sue Ave., Clarkston 48346 (off of Maybee Road), at 1 p.m. The Family thanks everyone for their love and condolences in advance.