Rodger Allen CRAWFORD

CRAWFORD, Rodger Allen; of White Lake Township formerly of Pontiac; August 31, 2017; age 65; loving husband of Mary for 44 years; beloved father of Amber (Don) Faris, Cassandra (Jermey) Good, Christine (Matt) Holifield, Rodger (Laura) Crawford, Scott Crawford and Wendi Crawford; special son of Phyllis and the late Orville Crawford. Proud grandpa/papa of Breanna, Luke, Daniel, Arora, Maddie, Daniela, Andrew, Alex, Abigail, Julian, Kendra, Zaden, Colton, Trenton and Destinee; papa of Kayla, Dominick, Paisley and Tiffani; preceded in death by his granddaughter Tiffani; brother of Robin (Marty) Lengers, Orville “Bub” (Donna) Crawford, Phillip Crawford, Chris Crawford and Kim (Rich) Ruhlig. Rodger has been a member of the Harvestland Church for 6 years as well as a veteran of the Vietnam War. His lifelong hobby of motorcycle riding has given him the opportunity to travel the country with his wife Mary and leave a lasting impression on all who have ever had the honor of meeting him. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:30am at Harvestland Church where family and friends may visit 10:30am until time of the service. Interment with full military honors at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly following the church service. Memorials may be given to the family in the form of gift cards which will be used during Christmas time to adopt a family in Rodger’s name. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com