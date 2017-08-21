Ruben James ZAPINSKI, 26

ZAPINSKI, Rubin James; of Clarkston formerly of Waterford; unexpectedly August 18, 2017; age 26; son of Mary Alice Lucas & Marc (Laurie) Zapinski; grandson of Mary Lucas & Harry Zapinski; stepbrother of Shoshanna Willingham & Joshua Ward; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral MassThursday 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Private inurnment Mt Hope Cemetery, Pontiac. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for final expenses in care of Star Jones or visit

https://www.gofundme.com/rubin-zapinskis-funeral-expenses

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com

—