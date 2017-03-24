Sally M. GLAVACH

GLAVACH, Sally M. of Clarkston; March 23, 2017; age 92. Preceded in death by her husband Dominick and brother John Klyder. Adoring mother of Cindy (Chris) Bridgeman, Linda Millmine and David Glavach; cherished grandmother of Andy (Amber) Bridgeman, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Heath, Brian (Sherri) Bridgeman, Dominick (Colleen) Heath, Ashley Glavach, Adam Glavach and Amber Glavach; proud great grandmother of Noah, Kailey, Abby, Brooklyn, Travis, Carter and Harper. Sally was well known for her beautiful perennial gardens and her exceptional skills as a seamstress. She will be missed by many. Rosary Service Monday 7 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Monday 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston. Rite of Committal Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Daniel Catholic Church. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com