Scouting for Food

From left are Eva Bousho, Josie Metzler, Charley Bousho, Kierston Furness, Scarlet Anderson, Maddie Schmidt, and Autumn Amador. Participating but not pictured are Aiyanna Lewis, Abby Knowlton, and Brooklyn McLean.

Girl Scout Troop 75949 partnered with Gleaners Food Bank, collecting bags of food Clarkston residents left on their porches to be donated, Nov. 11.
This was their first year participating in Scouting for Food as a troop, and they were able to fill an SUV with donations with the help of the community.

One Response to "Scouting for Food"

  1. i am a girlscout   November 17, 2017 at 9:27 am

    i did not get in this picture while i was also in this event and i am not joking.

    Reply

