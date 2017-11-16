Girl Scout Troop 75949 partnered with Gleaners Food Bank, collecting bags of food Clarkston residents left on their porches to be donated, Nov. 11.
This was their first year participating in Scouting for Food as a troop, and they were able to fill an SUV with donations with the help of the community.
