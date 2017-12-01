Seth B. CUMMINGS, Jr.

CUMMINGS, Jr. Seth B. of Clarkston; November 29, 2017; age 86. Loving husband of Sheila for 63 years; proud father of Randall (Erin) Cummings and Sharon (Michael) Klein; special grandpa of Amanda (Jeff), Sheila, Chad, Shannon (Ian) and Shane; great grandpa of Benjamin and Adam. Brother of Helen (the late Bob) Lynch, MaryAnn Sutphen and Jennifer (Bruce) Renken. Preceded in death by his sister Lela (Stan) Hunt. A proud veteran of the United States’ Army, Seth had several careers including teaching mathematics and shop in the Oakland County Children’s Home. He then transitioned to a design engineer working for Pontiac Motors. He later went to work for Cadillac Motors and patented a suspension system component, along with pioneering CAD/CAM systems for 3-D design and model making. The Clarkston community benefitted from his years as a cubmaster and scoutmaster; which included fabulous pack meetings and many camping and canoeing trips. His retirement years were filled with countless rounds of golf, playing cards, gardening with his wife, and attending to his grandchildren’s many events. Most importantly, he was dedicated to his family and loved them dearly. His family will miss his words of wisdom, affection, and constant encouragement. At Seth’s request, there will not be a funeral service. Memorial donations may be made in honor of Seth to an organization of your choice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com