Shirley M. MATTINSON

MATTINSON, Shirley M. of Clarkston; September 12, 2017; age 84. Shirley is now home with Jesus her Savior. Loving wife of George for 60 years. Mother of Steven (Kari) Mattinson; grandmother of Ben, Ray and Heather Dill, Codi and Karlie Mattinson; sister of Lucille Bradley. Preceded in death by her daughter Carrie Dill and brothers Burt and Duane Taylor and twin sister Charlotte Adams. Friends may visit Sunday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, September 18th at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Andersonville Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com
