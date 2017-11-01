Sights set on championship

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Gridiron heroes gathered for the traditional post-game festivities calling out to senior Michael Fluegel to open the dancing after the Wolves defeated Grand Blanc in their MHSAA Football pre-district game last Friday, 37-7.

Fluegel, who celebrated his birthday, was serenaded “Happy Birthday” by his classmates in the Jungle after he scored the second touchdown of the night with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Nate Uballe connected a 44-yard pass to Fluegel, who zigged and zagged down the field avoiding Grand Blanc defenders until he finished in the endzone.

The Wolves opened the game with a 63-yard run by senior running back Josh Cantu on the first play. Cantu would strike again as the clock hit 10:46 on the first touchdown of the night.

“We got the running game going again and that was our goal,” said Kurt Richardson, long-time head coach for the Wolves. “It was a nice win.”

Clarkston closed the first half 17-0 after a 29-yard field goal from senior Jermaine Roemer.

They posted 20 more points before Grand Blanc closed the night with their lone touchdown with three minutes remaining.

Uballe went 4-for-8 in passing for 105 yards. Cantu was the leading rusher for the night going 173 yards on 21 carries and scoring three touchdowns. Fluegel carried the ball eight times for 87 yards. Junior Jake Billette carried the ball six times for 45 yards and scored on a 13-yard touchdown in the last eight minutes of the game.

Richardson added the offensive line, with core players Stewart Newblatt, Cameron Pass, Garrett Dellinger, and Rocco Spindler, were key.

“I don’t care when it is or where it is, they are always key,” he said. “They know it. We talk about it all the time. They played great tonight.”

Roemer went 3-for-3 on PATs and junior Tristan Mattson, who handled kickoffs for the night, was successful on his lone PAT.

Junior Josh Luther along with seniors Zach Scott and Anthony Simmons had four tackles and three assists each. Luther also had a recovered fumble and an interception. Senior Tieler Houston also had an interception as the Bobcats attempted for a touchdown pass in the endzone.

The Wolves (8-2) aim to repeat last year’s district championship success defeating Davison (9-1) for the second consecutive year.

Clarkston heads to Davison High School on Saturday. Kick off is at 7 p.m. There are no pre-sale tickets for the game. Tickets will be available when the gate opens at 5:30 p.m. They are $5 each.

No passes are accepted per MHSAA.