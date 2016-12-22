Superintendent earns ‘Effective’ score in evaluation

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Clarkston Community School District Superintendent Dr. Rod Rock received an “Effective” score on his yearly evaluation.

State law requires the superintendent to be evaluated on student growth and achievement, student/parent/teacher feedback, evaluations and progress towards the school improvement plan every year.

The evaluation reflects the 2015 to 2016 school year because student data isn’t available until the summer or early fall following that school year.

Other requirements under the state law are evaluated from the calendar year, such as personal qualities, staff and community relations, education leadership, business and finance.

Board of Education President Steve Hyer said the evaluation was a collaborative process and the board is pleased with Dr. Rock’s performance and where’s he’s going with the district and community.

“The board is very happy with the progress the district is making,” Hyer said. “There’s certainly more work to be done in terms of reaching all kids and making sure all students grow and achieve and find their passion and do what they want to do to be successful.”

The board tries to give the superintendent feedback and input throughout the year, Hyer said, so there’s no surprises during the evaluation.

“A good evaluation process and a strong board superintendent team really relies on open, direct honest and ongoing communication,” Hyer said. “Certainly we want to send the message that we want Dr. Rock to stay around, we appreciate what he’s doing.”