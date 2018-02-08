Survey calls for preservation in Master Plan

Clarkston City Council members were invited to Monday’s Planning Commission meeting to discuss revision of the city Master Plan with Stephen Cassin, a planner from Carlisle Wortman, Feb. 5.

The city is about halfway through the revision process, with a targeted end date in July, Cassin said.

Results of an online survey are in, with about 130 respondents, he said.

“We had a lot of input that were, for the most part, very positive,” the planner said.

Public input was also gathered at a community meeting last November.

Residents said they want the plan to preserve the city’s character, small-town charm, family-oriented, downtown events, extraordinary schools, historic homes, and walkability.

The biggest issue in the survey was parking, as well as downtown traffic, zoning, and infrastructure.

City Manager Jonathan Smith said the historic district inventory of historically significant homes is about 40 years old, and needs updating.

“A house built in 1927 was not included in 1976 – now it’s a relevant piece of history,” Smith said.

Planning Commissioner Eric Haven, also a member of the City Council, said the plan should include future trends.

“There are rapid advances in technology,” Haven said. “Technological improvement could help alleviate parking in 10 years – it’s very interesting.”

The 20-year Master Plan requires updating every five years. The Planning Commission will complete a draft of the Master Plan and present it to the City Council. It will then be presented to Independence Township, Oakland County, and local utilities for comment, before final approval by the city.

– Phil Custodio