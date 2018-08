Thomas G. KLEIN

KLEIN, Thomas G.; of Davisburg formerly of Drayton Plains; August 11, 2018; age 62; husband of Stella for 39 years; father of Tom (Anna), Cassie & Dennis; grandpa of Evelyn; brother of Jerri (late Al) Yaek, Marty (Anita) Klein & Terri (Rick) MacIntyre; son in law of Theodora Karakos; preceded in death by his parents Clarence “Skipper” & Isobel. Tom’s life passions were carpentry & vintage cars. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 4:00pm-8:00pm. Celebration of Life service Wednesday 10:00am at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Karamanos Cancer Instititure. Online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com