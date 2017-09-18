Virginia RADTKE (Vliet)

RADTKE (Vliet), Virginia “Ginny”; of Clarkston; September 17, 2017; age 69; preceded in death by husband Carl; mother of Gigi Fisher Kreutzer and Joe (Jennifer) Fisher; grandma to Jake, Willow and Brody Kreutzer, Ethan and Zachary Fisher, preceded in death by her parents Emerson and Dortha Vliet.  Ginny was a loving mother and grandmother.  She was a passionate nurse who helped those in need and touched the hearts of all who knew her.  Celebration of Life event to be announced at a later date.  Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to hospice of donor’s choice.  Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com

