Zoning ordinance, 6-20-2017

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
NOTICE OF
PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE
MAP AND TEXT AMENDMENT
Notice is hereby given that, at a regular meeting of
the Township Board of Trustees held on June 20, 2017,
the Township Board of Trustees approved an introduction
and first reading of proposed amendments to the zoning
ordinance regulations applicable to the property on the
west side of Stonewood Drive, south of Dixie Highway
(part of Parcel #08-30-252-052) shown below:
This proposed zoning ordinance amendment, if adopted
by the Township Board, will change the Parks of Stonewood
PUD zoning to allow for the development and use of an
approximately 77,232 square foot, 113 bed, extended
care skilled nursing facility (currently referred to as Regency
at Stonewood) on the property, in place of certain
retail commercial uses currently provided for under the
Parks of Stonewood PUD zoning. This zoning amendment
will be submitted to the Township Board of Trustees
for consideration of second reading and adoption on August
8, 2017, or such later date as may be scheduled and
posted in the manner required by law. Requests for further
information and questions regarding the above zoning
ordinance amendment may be directed to the Independence
Township Clerk’s Office during regular office
hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mon. through Fri., or by
phone at (248) 625-5111.
The motion to approve this rezoning was moved by
Trustee Ritchie, Seconded by Trustee Schroeder. The
vote on the motion was as follows: Yes: 6; Absent:
Pallotta; No: 0. The motion carried.
PUBLISHED: July 26, 2017
Barbara A. Pallotta, Township Clerk
