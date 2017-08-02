Zoning ordinance, 6-20-2017

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE

MAP AND TEXT AMENDMENT

Notice is hereby given that, at a regular meeting of

the Township Board of Trustees held on June 20, 2017,

the Township Board of Trustees approved an introduction

and first reading of proposed amendments to the zoning

ordinance regulations applicable to the property on the

west side of Stonewood Drive, south of Dixie Highway

(part of Parcel #08-30-252-052) shown below:

This proposed zoning ordinance amendment, if adopted

by the Township Board, will change the Parks of Stonewood

PUD zoning to allow for the development and use of an

approximately 77,232 square foot, 113 bed, extended

care skilled nursing facility (currently referred to as Regency

at Stonewood) on the property, in place of certain

retail commercial uses currently provided for under the

Parks of Stonewood PUD zoning. This zoning amendment

will be submitted to the Township Board of Trustees

for consideration of second reading and adoption on August

8, 2017, or such later date as may be scheduled and

posted in the manner required by law. Requests for further

information and questions regarding the above zoning

ordinance amendment may be directed to the Independence

Township Clerk’s Office during regular office

hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mon. through Fri., or by

phone at (248) 625-5111.

The motion to approve this rezoning was moved by

Trustee Ritchie, Seconded by Trustee Schroeder. The

vote on the motion was as follows: Yes: 6; Absent:

Pallotta; No: 0. The motion carried.

PUBLISHED: July 26, 2017

Barbara A. Pallotta, Township Clerk