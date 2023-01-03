Robert Rainoldi, 82

Robert A. Rainoldi, of Clarkston, passed away on December 29, 2022 at the age of 82.

Beloved husband of Iola for 50 years this November.

Loving father of Christian (Heather) Rainoldi and Mathew (Kellee) Rainoldi, proud Papa of Graham, Meredith, and Keeton, brother of the late Joseph Rainoldi and RoseMary Foster, and special Uncle of Colleen, Phil (Pamela), Joseph, Gabriella, and Max.

Bob earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Wayne State University. Soon after, he began his career as an engineer for Ford Motor Company where he would devote over 30 years. Bob valued the enjoyment a good book would bring to him and spent many hours reading his novels. He was also very proud of his service to his country in the United States Army Reserve.

A memorial service will be held at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, on Thursday, January 5 at 10 a.m. Memorial visitation at the funeral home will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged to be made to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association.

