$3K to fix local roads

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution sponsored by Commissioner Karen Joliat, of Waterford Township, securing $3,050 for the City of the Village of Clarkston through the county’s Local Road Improvement Program on June 17.

These funds will be used to help with road maintenance requirements and other road repairs.

Clarkston plans to use the funds to help with improvements on East Washington, East Church, and Buffalo.

“Clarkston is extremely grateful for the recent allocation of funds through the Board’s Local Road Improvement Program,” Clarkston City Manager Jonathan Smith said.

“This contribution will supplement city funds to help improve the local roads that help make Clarkston a great place to live and visit,” Smith added.

“The Local Road Improvement Program is a great way to collaborate annually with the City of the Village of Clarkston to help with funding local road repairs,” Joliat said. “This program will assist repairing local roads, which will have a positive impact on residents, businesses and visitors around the community.”