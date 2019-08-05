Reverend Monsignor Robert S. Humitz

Humitz, Reverend Monsignor Robert S. “Fr. Bob” passed away peacefully August 1, 2019; age 85. Longtime Catholic priest serving many parishes faithfully for 59 years. Preceded in death by his parents Steven and Matilda Humitz and brother James Humitz. Loving brother of Timothy Humitz and brother in law of Kathy Humitz. Devoted uncle of John (Rebecca) Humitz, Karen (John) Kerkhof and Kathleen (Louis) Boudreau. Proud great uncle of Nichole, Jessica, Jordan, Cooper and Cailey. Family and friends may visit Sunday, August 4th from 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston and Monday, August 5th from 4-9 pm at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with a Wake Service Monday at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Tuesday, August 6th at 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michigan Parkinson Foundation or Camp Sancta Maria. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Msgr. Humitz was born on March 29, 1934. He grew up in Detroit Michigan and his early years were spent in Bay City, Michigan. The family moved from Bay City back to Detroit in 1943. Fr. Bob attended Public Elementary Schools both in Bay City and Detroit and Sacred Heart Seminary High School from 1949 to 1952; when he graduated and entered Sacred Heart Seminary College and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in 1956. He attended St. John’s Provincial Seminary in Plymouth, Michigan from 1956 to 1960 where he earned his STB Degree from Catholic University of America and was ordained to the Priesthood for the Archdioceses of Detroit on June 4, 1960.
As a priest for the Archdioceses of Detroit, Father Bob’s assignments were many:
- Associate Pastor Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Farmington, Michigan 1960-1962
- Graduate Studies in English from 1962-1963
- MDIV Graduate Degree from University of Detroit/ Lumen Vitae Belgium 1966
- Associate Pastor of Visitation Parish, Detroit from 1963 – 1967
- Director of Religious Education for the Archdioceses of Detroit from 1967 – 1975.
- MA Graduate Degree in Cinematography University of Michigan – 1976
- Pastor St. Rita Parish, Holly Michigan from 1975-1976
- Co-pastor of St. Patrick Parish, White Lake, Michigan 1976 – 1982
- Built and Ran the Catholic Television Network of Detroit from 1982 – 1991
- Pastor of St. Daniel Parish Clarkston, Michigan from 1992 – 2004
- Vicar for the Vicariate of the Lakes from 1992 – 2000
- Chairperson of the Council of the Archdiocese of Detroit Vicars from 1995 – 1999
- Chairperson iocesan Presbyteral Council from 2000 – 2004
- Chaplain Olympic Village 2002 Winter Games Salt Lake City
- Senior Priest Status (Retirement) – 2004
His achievements and awards were also numerous:
- Made a Prelate of Honor to His Holiness John Paul II -1991
- Published book “Meeting God” a Biblical-Liturgical Catechesis for the formation of Catechumens -1970
- Training Manual for Parish Video Team Ministry – 1985
- Emmy Award for TV Coverage of the Papal Visit to Detroit – 1987
- Made award winning film, “The River’s the Same” -Michigan Historical Society
- Outstanding Service Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences -1990
- Published book “Reliving the Glory” -a look at the spirituality of the Olympic Games from the perspective of a chaplain in the Olympic Village.
- Outstanding Clergy Alumnus Award from Sacred Heart Major Seminary -2002
- Developed the first Vicariate Pastoral Plan and Planning Process in the Archdiocese -1998
- Lead the Process for the Total Pastoral Plan for Priests for the Archdiocese – 2004
- Lead the Process for the Total Pastoral Plan for Deacons for the Archdiocese – 2006
- Consultant to the Archdiocese of Detroit Pastoral Plan” Together in Faith” – 2005
- St. Daniel Parish, Clarkston -one of the 300 Outstanding Parishes in the United States – Paul Wilks – 2003
- Member of Archdiocesan Consultors 1999 – 2004