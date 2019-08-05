Reverend Monsignor Robert S. Humitz

Humitz, Reverend Monsignor Robert S. “Fr. Bob” passed away peacefully August 1, 2019; age 85. Longtime Catholic priest serving many parishes faithfully for 59 years. Preceded in death by his parents Steven and Matilda Humitz and brother James Humitz. Loving brother of Timothy Humitz and brother in law of Kathy Humitz. Devoted uncle of John (Rebecca) Humitz, Karen (John) Kerkhof and Kathleen (Louis) Boudreau. Proud great uncle of Nichole, Jessica, Jordan, Cooper and Cailey. Family and friends may visit Sunday, August 4th from 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston and Monday, August 5th from 4-9 pm at St. Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston with a Wake Service Monday at 7 pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated Tuesday, August 6th at 10 am at St. Daniel Catholic Church. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Michigan Parkinson Foundation or Camp Sancta Maria. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.

Msgr. Humitz was born on March 29, 1934. He grew up in Detroit Michigan and his early years were spent in Bay City, Michigan. The family moved from Bay City back to Detroit in 1943. Fr. Bob attended Public Elementary Schools both in Bay City and Detroit and Sacred Heart Seminary High School from 1949 to 1952; when he graduated and entered Sacred Heart Seminary College and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Arts in 1956. He attended St. John’s Provincial Seminary in Plymouth, Michigan from 1956 to 1960 where he earned his STB Degree from Catholic University of America and was ordained to the Priesthood for the Archdioceses of Detroit on June 4, 1960.

As a priest for the Archdioceses of Detroit, Father Bob’s assignments were many:

Associate Pastor Our Lady of Sorrows Parish Farmington, Michigan 1960-1962

Graduate Studies in English from 1962-1963

MDIV Graduate Degree from University of Detroit/ Lumen Vitae Belgium 1966

Associate Pastor of Visitation Parish, Detroit from 1963 – 1967

Director of Religious Education for the Archdioceses of Detroit from 1967 – 1975.

MA Graduate Degree in Cinematography University of Michigan – 1976

Pastor St. Rita Parish, Holly Michigan from 1975-1976

Co-pastor of St. Patrick Parish, White Lake, Michigan 1976 – 1982

Built and Ran the Catholic Television Network of Detroit from 1982 – 1991

Pastor of St. Daniel Parish Clarkston, Michigan from 1992 – 2004

Vicar for the Vicariate of the Lakes from 1992 – 2000

Chairperson of the Council of the Archdiocese of Detroit Vicars from 1995 – 1999

Chairperson iocesan Presbyteral Council from 2000 – 2004

Chaplain Olympic Village 2002 Winter Games Salt Lake City

Senior Priest Status (Retirement) – 2004

His achievements and awards were also numerous: